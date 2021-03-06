FIFA To Trial Arsene Wenger’s New Offside Rule Change Proposal

FIFA To Trial Arsene Wenger’s Controversial New Offside Rule Change Proposal



Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development since 2018 when he called time on his amazing spell at The Emirates, and now, through his position inside the game, he has come up with a controversial new proposal to change the offside law in football.

The Frenchman, renowned for his love of the technical side of the game, and seeing the current system where players are being penalised by the slightest of margins under the jurisdiction of VAR, presented his idea yesterday (Friday 5), at their AGM, to the International Football Association Board, who are football’s lawmakers.

Wenger’s proposal is calling for players to be deemed as onside as long as any body part which they can score with is in line, instead of it currently being they are offside if any part of their body is ahead of the last defender.

A source told The Times that Wenger’s offside change will be trialled in one of the Chinese leagues, and if it is successful then it could be brought in worldwide in the future.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, football’s governing body, said, “Our aim as Ifab, and I am speaking under the control of my colleagues from Ifab, is always to see if we can make football more attractive – without changing the nature, obviously, of football”.

He continued, “When it comes to the offside law, with the change in the game, with the speed in the game, with also the introduction of VAR – which makes it clear when there is an offside and when there is not – without VAR, the referees were having the instructions in case of doubt, you let go”.

Adding, “We have been seeing that maybe we can think about a new law which allows a bit more attack in football”.

