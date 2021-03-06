EU Turns To The US For Supplies Of The AstraZeneca Vaccine.

The EU hopes to get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the US despite the current limits on their exports, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. AstraZeneca produces its vaccines in its UK and EU plants but also operates production chains in other countries across the world- and that includes the US.

The US intends to use domestically-made doses to inoculate US citizens first, in accordance with an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump in December. The EU will now call on Washington to lift the ban, and also ensure the free flow of vaccine ingredients needed to produce the vaccine in Europe.

“We trust that we can work together with the US to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the US for the fulfilment of vaccine producers’ contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured,” the EU Commission told the Financial Times.

The European bloc has been struggling to provide enough vaccines to its member states, with the US and the UK pulling ahead with their respective vaccination drives. Recently, AstraZeneca said it would only be able to deliver 31 million doses to the EU by the end of March instead of the expected 80 million.

With the UK deliveries unaffected by the shortfall, EU officials accused the Anglo-Swedish company of giving Britain preferential treatment.

The European Commission and Italy this week blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has been under fire in the EU for its delayed supplies of shots to the 27-nation bloc, which ordered 300 million doses by the end of June. “We are working 24/7 to improve delivery and hopefully catch up to the expectations for Q2,” AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot told EU lawmakers in a public hearing in February.

