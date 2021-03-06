Employability programme in Roquetas

ROQUETAS INITIATIVE: Helping gender violence victims enter the employment market Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

ROQUETAS’ Municipal Information Centre for Women (CMIM) has a new service.

This is aimed at helping gender violence victims enter the employment market, explained Maria Angeles Alcoba, Roquetas councillor responsible for the Women’s Delegation.

“Owing to their situation of vulnerability they need specific and specialised attention outside the usual jobseekers’ services,” she said.

The new service, whose announcement was timed to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, has received funding from the central and regional governments.

“The CMIM continues to make progress and this service to improve gender violence victims’ quality of life is a very important step forward,” the councillor said.

“The service focuses on improving their employability as well as that of collectives who experience particular difficulty in finding jobs,” she continued.


“Our method is carried out with a programme of social and job-related insertion that takes into account the specific needs of each woman.”

The programme also seeks to increase their self-esteem and the self-confidence that they need to take an active part in the process that will eventually help them to enter the employment market.

