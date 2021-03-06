ELCHE UNIVERSITY creates a virtual escape room in honour of International Women’s Day

The Miguel Hernandez University (UMH) of Elche has created a virtual escape room to commemorate International Women’s Day next Monday, March 8. The unique event will require the participants to pass a number of challenges, based around women’s rights, in order to ‘escape’ and thus win the game. The virtual game is narrated by ‘Elisa,’ a woman from the future who has travelled back in time to guide the contestants through the challenges.

The virtual escape room is only one of many events being held by the University for International Women’s Day. The day will be marked with talks by influential females, both in English and Spanish, with the aim of inspiring young women to embark on careers in what may still be considered male-dominated areas.

-- Advertisement --



Throughout the day, topics such as European strategies for gender equality and the scientific milestones reached by women in history will be discussed. Several prominent women in the field of neurotechnology will also tell their personal stories, and researchers from universities in the UK, Sweden, Turkey, Hungary and the Netherlands will all speak.

Organised by the European University for the Brain and Technology (Neurotech EU), the day kicks off at 9am and is open to the public. Organisers hope the diverse activities will encourage more women towards the fields of neurosciences and neurotechnology through sharing personal experiences and debating equality policies related to the scientific profession.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elche University Creates Virtual Escape Room”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.