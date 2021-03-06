€400,000 investment in training scheme for the unemployed

CREDIT: Ayto de Almuñecar

€400,000 investment in training scheme for the unemployed.

Empléate 2021 (Get Employed 2021) is a comprehensive action plan to improve employability through training in a range of different occupational workshops.

“We want to improve economic and social progress particularly during the difficult economic situation we are currently experiencing, will be an initiative aimed at optimising resources and achieving greater efficiency in the rehabilitation of the urban environment,” said Deputy Mayor and Delegate for Training and Employment at Almuñecar Council, Beatriz González Orce.

Workshops will include: painting and construction, paving and masonry for urbanisation and auxiliary activities in nurseries and gardens.

“These will be aimed mainly at unemployed people in the municipality who have lost their job, unfortunately, because of the crisis generated by Covid-19, or those that have family dependents and lack benefits of any kind,” added González Orce.

The workshops are expected to start in mid-April, and will have spaces for 120 people.


“Our main purpose is to perfectly train people to improve their chances of getting jobs in areas less hit by the health crisis as soon as possible,” said the mayor.

The registration period will be from March 8 to 22. To find out more, visit Almuñecar Council’s website.

Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

