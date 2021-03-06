€400,000 investment in training scheme for the unemployed.

Empléate 2021 (Get Employed 2021) is a comprehensive action plan to improve employability through training in a range of different occupational workshops.

“We want to improve economic and social progress particularly during the difficult economic situation we are currently experiencing, will be an initiative aimed at optimising resources and achieving greater efficiency in the rehabilitation of the urban environment,” said Deputy Mayor and Delegate for Training and Employment at Almuñecar Council, Beatriz González Orce.

-- Advertisement --



Workshops will include: painting and construction, paving and masonry for urbanisation and auxiliary activities in nurseries and gardens.

“These will be aimed mainly at unemployed people in the municipality who have lost their job, unfortunately, because of the crisis generated by Covid-19, or those that have family dependents and lack benefits of any kind,” added González Orce.

The workshops are expected to start in mid-April, and will have spaces for 120 people.

“Our main purpose is to perfectly train people to improve their chances of getting jobs in areas less hit by the health crisis as soon as possible,” said the mayor.

The registration period will be from March 8 to 22. To find out more, visit Almuñecar Council’s website.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Álmuñecar invests €400,000 in training scheme for the unemployed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.