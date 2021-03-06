Disneyland Given Green Light To Re-Open Next Month But With Limited Number Of Guests.

Disneyland and other theme parks in California have been given the green light to reopen after being closed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the conditions however is a limitation on the number of guests allowed into the resorts. California Department of Health made the announcement in an update on Friday.

Health officials in the US have allowed the venues to reopen to the public on April 1 but to do so they must slash their capacity to between 20% and 30%.

Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said that the decision meant “getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping the economy of local businesses. He added: “With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back get.”

He did not give a date for the reopening of Disneyland in the southern California city of Anaheim. Disney said in September it was furloughing some 28,000 workers, mostly across its US theme parks in California and Florida.

Disneyland had initially announced an optimistic reopening date of July 17, 2020, its 65th anniversary. But it was forced to backtrack on those plans when California declined to issue theme park guidance.

The state revealed its initial theme park reopening guidelines on Oct. 20, which wouldn’t have allowed the park to open until it was in the “yellow” tier, with fewer than 1 daily case per 100,000 people and a 2% positive test rate.

Disneyland Paris- Website message

If conditions allow, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on April 2, 2021, so reservations can only be made with a check-in date from that day on. Given the current context, our plans are continually evolving, we will do everything in our power to share any updates with you as soon as possible.

Please check our website frequently for possible updates.

