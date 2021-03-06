Director Of Fuerte Hotels In Spain Calls For Aid To Save The Industry In Time For The Summer Holidays.

The CEO of Fuerte Hoteles, José Luque, is the only candidate for the elections of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), which are held at the end of March.

With a multidisciplinary list that represents all types of hotel establishments and the different areas of Malaga, Luque appreciates the work carried out over the years by the current president, Luis Callejón, and his team, and highlights the importance of giving new impetus to the group to face the current crisis, marked by the pandemic.

He agrees that saving the summer is the greatest objective of 2021 and believes that the Malaga hotel sector needs urgent non-refundable public aid, flexible ERTEs for the whole year and a plan to modernise the establishments.

‘The first three months after the outbreak of the pandemic were extremely tough. We had to digest an absolutely unpredictable and tremendous crisis. But when you go to work to solve problems, the mood already begins to change. We did that. We stopped complaining and, without the level of difficulties diminishing (our financial situation has even worsened), we have adopted the attitude of facing problems with our daily work.’ said Luque.

Luque was asked what aspects of public support does the sector lack?

He said: ‘The first thing we need is that non-refundable aid. The second is to implement a broader horizon for ERTE. We cannot plan financially by having an ERTE that ends on May 31st. In Germany, for example, they have put it in our sector until the end of the year, something that gives more peace of mind, although I understand that it is a country with an economic surplus that Spain does not have. But we do ask at least the Government and Minister Reyes Maroto that we could use structural ERTEs that would allow us to raise and lower workers based on this roller coaster that is being the pandemic. At least this year. We need a flexible system that adapts to the circumstances, to turn people up when you have a workload and you can open the hotel. That is not all or nothing.’

The CEO also said that he is working with the Junta de Andalucía on a modernisation decree that would allow an increase in the building capacity of the hotels. As a consequence of the Covid, hotels need to expand for the future, more square meters and more facilities are needed.

‘This decree costs nothing and there are precedents in the Balearic Islands, which did so from the previous economic crisis of 2008 and which at the time allowed a reinvestment on existing assets of more than 2,000 million euros. That legislative support is needed, it is a matter of political will. Another topic is the European Next Generation funds. They should be distributed with criteria of professionalism, not with a coffee system for all or patronage.’ he added.

When asked about modernisations, he replied:

‘One of the great challenges that Covid will impose is that we will need more space in hotels and reposition ourselves to higher quality products. There are hotels on the Costa del Sol that are many years old. It is necessary to allow the owner or the investment fund to increase the buildable area between 10% and 25% to undertake works that allow to give more interest to the assets and investments. It is not about making new hotels, but about modernizing existing ones to improve, update and reposition them. For example, that a hotel can expand its rooms, its lounges, its restaurants and terraces, take advantage of the roof terrace, … but for that they need tools.’

‘The international customer is essential for Malaga and the Costa del Sol. I think dependency is very large, around 70%. Fortunately, Boris Johnson has already announced that in Great Britain international flights will resume from May 17. We are a great destination for the UK market and we are lucky that your vaccination plan is working well.’

‘There are some hotels that are not going to reopen. Possibly, some of the worst positioned, on the second or third line of the beach. But I do hope that 80% of the hotel plant will be operational by the summer. Being open is our only source of income.’

The hoteliers of Andalucía have planned demonstrations on March 15 to demand that their opening hours are extended “until half an hour before the curfew” and some much-needed direct aid, the “two fundamental necessities to save the sector.”

