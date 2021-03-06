Denmark Approves the use of the AstraZeneca jab

DENMARK follows France and Germany and approves the use of the AstraZeneca jab

In a spectacular u-turn, Denmark has now joined France and Germany in approving the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on people over 65 years of age. The country has followed several other humiliated EU states who are having to backtrack on their original stance that the UK jab isn’t effective on the older population.

Although millions of older people in Britain have been immunised with the vaccine, many European countries have restricted its use, citing an initial lack of evidence of its effectiveness on them. However, a recent study in Scotland found that the AstraZeneca vaccine significantly reduced the risk of serious illness from Covid across all age groups, causing countries to rethink their ban.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran said this week: “People affected by co-morbidities can be vaccinated with AstraZeneca, including those aged between 65 and 74.”

Earlier in the week, a scheduled 250,000 dose shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia was blocked by Italy amid an ongoing feud between the EU and UK. In the latest development, Italy claimed that the British-Swedish drug manufacturer failed to adhere to its contractual obligation on agreed supplies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said there is “room for improvement” over the AstraZeneca vaccine contract.

She said: “We want to see who is exporting where and I was very clear from the very start that is not directed against any kind of country but is focused on the question: does the company that is exporting a vaccine produced in Europe honour the contract in the European Union?.”

