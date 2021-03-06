Catalan PP Sacks Deputy Secretary Over Abuse Allegations

CATALAN PP sacks its Deputy Secretary of Communications over abuse allegations

The Popular Party of Catalonia dismissed its deputy secretary of Communication, Alberto Fernandez Saltiveri, on Saturday, March 6 for the alleged crimes of gender violence and habitual abuse. The former vice secretary has been accused of abusing his former partner and president of New Generations of the PP in Catalonia, Irene Pardo.

“The Popular Party of Catalonia has reported that in relation to the complaint filed against Alberto Fernandez Saltiveri, an information file has been opened by the Party’s Rights and Guarantees Committee, as well as the cessation of all his organic responsibilities in the party of Catalonia,” the party wrote in a statement, according to Europa Press.

The mayor of Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, anticipating the decision of the president of the PPs, Alejandro Fernandez, decided also to remove Mr Saltiveri from his position as adviser to the group in the Barcelona Provincial Council. His replacement was announced on Friday.

Despite the allegations being formally made against him on March 1, Mr Saltiveri refused to resign, and even denied any knowledge of the charges when he appeared in an interview in TeveCAT on Wednesday, March 3.

The complaint is a major blow for the party, who faced yet another scandal in January when Daniel Serrano, at the time considered to be the PP’s president’s right-hand man, was accused of sexual assault against another member of the party.

