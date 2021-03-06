A CHILD has reportedly died following a fire at a block of flats in London.

According to reports, one child has died and another is in hospital after a fire at a London block of flats.

The fire broke out at the block in south London this morning at 5.44am before firefighters rescued a woman and two children from the top floor of the building.

-- Advertisement --



The blaze, which took place in Russett Way, Greenwich, forced emergency workers to evacuate the family, transporting all three people to hospital by ambulance.

One of the children has now died, according to media reports.

The fire service said six engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the fire at the block.

The London Fire Brigade said: “Part of the top floor of a split-level maisonette was damaged by the fire.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman and two children from the top the floor of the property.

“They have all been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews, where sadly one of the children passed away.”

An investigation has now been opened.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Child Dies After Fire at London Flat Block”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.