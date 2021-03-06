Boris Johnson ‘Persuaded Donors to Pay for Carrie’s €232,000 Redecoration’

BORIS JOHNSON has been accused of persuading Tory donors to pay for fiancée Carrie Symond’s £200,00 (€232,000) redecoration costs.

According to reports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson persuaded wealthy Tory donors to pay €230,000 for his fiancée Carrie Symonds’ redecoration costs.

Conservative Party funds covered a large part of the bill to redecorate the couple’s Downing Street flat, according to one publication.

After being warned it would be “improper” for donors to pay for the works, the wealthy Conservatives instead allegedly paid the equivalent sum into the Party’s accounts.

A spokesman rejected the claims, however, saying, “at all times, the Government and ministers have acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct.

“All reportable donations are transparently declared to and published, either by the Electoral Commission or the House of Commons registrar, in line with the requirements set out in electoral law.

“Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are, and will continue to be, declared in transparency returns. As has always been the case, CCHQ (Conservative HQ) supports the leader of the Conservative Party in their political activities.’

The spokesman said details of the redecoration would be spelled out in Cabinet Office accounts later this year. They would not say whether Conservative funds had been used to pay the bill, or whether donors had been asked to pay a similar amount.

Officials are said to have warned it could be a breach of parliamentary rules to use political party funds in this way.

