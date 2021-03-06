Body of man missing from Galicia since 2019 found in France

THE remains of a man reported missing in Galicia in late 2019 have been located on the coast of France.

Alejandro Meitin, 34, disappeared in Viveiro (Lugo) when he fell into the sea with his vehicle when he was returning from a dinner on December 15, 2019.

Police have confirmed that a DNA analysis shows that the remains belong to Alejandro Meitin.

According to National Police in Viveiro, a body was located on the French coast from which the DNA profile was obtained and, after verifying that it did not correspond to any missing person in France, it was sent to Interpol.

When the data reached the Scientific Police in Madrid, they confirmed that it coincided with that Alejandro Meitin and his family has been notified to have the remains transferred to Galicia.

Three months after he disappeared, his car was located in the port of Viveiro and his remains would have been washed by the Cantabrian Sea to the coast of France.

When the vehicle was found, it was nose down in the sludge in the port, with two windows open and the hand brake on, but no sign of Alejandro. It is thought he may have activated the hand brake when he realised the car was falling.

