Axarquia jeweller crafts pieces for Queen Letitia and Lady Gaga.



ROD Almayate in Torre del Mar has become the jeweller of choice for many celebrities and most Queen Latitia who was recently snapped wearing a pair of intricate laced earrings.

Founders of Rod Almayate, Diego Díaz and Roberto Ferlito, said this is “the fourth time that Queen Letizia has used our products” and that “she trusts the brand”, reports Vanitatis.

And demand is so high, that the founders claim they have had to say no to the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus.

They explained that their collections are full of symbolic, original, unique pieces, linked to the present time and at affordable prices.

The earrings worn by the Queen cost around €220 and are made to order.

Other celebrity customers include Lady Gaga and Celine Dion along with Spanish actresses Candela Peña or Blanca Suárez.

The company was started 15 years ago and relocated to Torre del Mar two years ago, centralising all work and closing international offices.

