Almuñécar Man Investigated By Guardia Civil For Animal Cruelty

ALMUÑÉCAR Man Investigated By Guardia Civil’s Seprona For Animal Cruelty



The Guardia Civil In Granada has opened an investigation into a 63-year-old man – with no previous police record – into a crime of suspected animal abuse, relating to the neglect of a pony in Almuñécar, on the Granada coast.

The Motril Seprona unit of the Guardia Civil had received reports of a pony on a farm in Almuñécar with “obvious signs of abandonment”, and upon visiting the reported location, the officers found a pony whose hooves had grown disproportionately, due to lack of proper care, which prevented him from moving, and caused him strong and continuous pain.

The officers returned to the farm the next day with a veterinarian from the Motril County Agrarian Office, who certified that the animal had obvious symptoms of “laminitis” or “infosura” , and that it had possibly affected the joints.

The owner at first told the Guardia Civil officers that he had not cut the pony’s hooves for more than a year because he had called the farrier many times and he had not appeared, but later on, he confessed that he did not have sufficient money to meet the veterinary expenses that the animal needed.

As a result, the Seprona officers contacted the Andalusian Horse Rescue Centre in Málaga to take the pony into care at their facilities, and the centre has since taken charge of the unfortunate pony, and given it the veterinary treatment that the animal required.

