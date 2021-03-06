Almuñecar hotel becomes first large holiday complex on the Axarquia coast to reopen for business – albeit temporarily.

Hotel Helios opened its doors today, Saturday, March 6, to host 45 Polish cyclists for a week ahead of its official reopening on May 20.

The hotel has been closed for six months having shut on September 28 due to the pandemic, but today breathed new life into the complex with the arrival of the first group of cyclists who will spend seven nights in the hotel leaving on March 13 – the anniversary of the declaration of State of Alarm in Spain.

-- Advertisement --



The cyclists will be training in Almuñecar for a week, having been allowed to travel as they are a group of federated athletes who have undergone PCR testing.

They were due to travel last year to join teammate Tomasz Marczynski, a professional cyclist based in Granada, but the health crisis meant the trip was cancelled.

The Helios hotel will be closed for other customers, with the exception of the San Cristobel beachfront cafe.

Hotel director, Filo Rodríguez, said that it was “strange to see completely empty corridors and go from one wing of the hotel to another with a flashlight, but will be strange to see the corridors full of life again”.

“We are very excited it has been a very difficult year and this helps us to put ourselves to the test for the reopening, we are also specialising in cycling tourism and it will help us to know what customers need,” he told Ideal.

More than 90 per cent of the coastline’s hotels are closed with only the Elba de Motril and Casablanca hotels and Chinasol apartments offering accommodation. The Peña Parda Bay hotel plans to reopen soon.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almuñecar hotel becomes first on the Axarqiua coast to reopen for business ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.