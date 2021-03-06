Almost 100 Estepona Residents Left Without Electric

ALMOST 100 residents of Estepona has have been left without electric.

The Estepona residents have been left without electric for almost a day following a power outage.

The cut on Avenida Mar y Sierra is reportedly affecting almost 100 people, after it happened at around 2pm yesterday.

Those living at numbers 5, 7 and 9 of blocks on Avenida Mar y Sierra currently have no electric and are saying it has also left them without water or telephones for more than 20 hours.

According to reports, residents have been calling the company’s breakdown and customer service since yesterday without the problem being resolved, so they are currently getting together to see what other measures they can take.

Vicente Solsona, one of those affected, said: “We are considering filing a complaint or a claim”

Residents told one publication all the contents of their freezers has already been lost, while several elderly and disabled people have been left in difficulties.

Angeles Serrano, another resident, said: “There is a sick person whose bed has been left in an impossible position.”

Vicente said the incident has been reported online, “however, the start time changes and if we look now, it says that the cut started at eight in the morning.”

He added: “Every time we call the person who deals with us does not know anything and we have to start all over again.”

The news come after it emerged electric prices had fallen for many bill payers across Spain.

