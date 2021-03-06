All Business in England to be Given Free Covid Tests

ALL BUSINESSES in England are to be given free Covid tests under a new scheme.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Regular workplace testing is a vital part of our route back to normal life, which is why I’m very pleased that we’re now expanding our offer of free workplace testing to businesses of all sizes, including SMEs.

“These rapid tests will allow positive cases of COVID-19 to be caught quickly, which is crucial in helping businesses protect their workplaces and employees as we cautiously lift restrictions.”

The scheme will be free until the end of June and is open to all businesses, including those with fewer than 50 employees. Businesses have until 31 March to register for the scheme.

Andrew Middlemiss of Odyssey Systems, a small firm with 28 staff in Stockton-on-Tees, told one publication: “Our staff work remotely whenever possible. But several roles require a presence in the office or, in the case of installing equipment or delivering remote working solutions, our engineers must attend a client’s premises.

“The lateral flow tests offer peace of mind to employees and engineers required to visit clients’ premises, and being able to access these tests for free will make a huge difference to our business.”

Dr Susan Hopkins of Public Health England said: “Around one in three people who have coronavirus never show any symptoms but may still be infectious. This means they could be spreading the virus without realising it.

“Rapid testing can help detect asymptomatic cases quickly, preventing the virus from entering workplaces and stopping outbreaks before they occur.”

She urged people to take a test if they are offered it.

So far more than 3,500 businesses have signed up to offer the tests and over 14,000 have registered their interest, with many already carrying them out.

