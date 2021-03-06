ALICANTE City Council participates in international tsunami drill promoted by UNESCO

The Local Police, SPEIS Firefighters and the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management will participate, on Tuesday, March 9, in a drill on early warning and communications in the event of tsunamis, organized by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO. The exercise will simulate a powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake occurring between Sicily and the Italian peninsula that can be felt on the Spanish coast. The City Council will be required to activate its special emergency plan and react accordingly.

This is the first time an operation of this kind will be carried out in Alicante, and the aim is to establish if the current procedures in place are adequate to deal with an emergency of this magnitude. The exercise will also test the systems for receiving warnings from the International Alert Centres to the Generalitat Emergency Coordination Centre. Those taking part in the simulation will need to show their ability to deal with the situation without causing confusion or alarming the general public.

-- Advertisement --



The Councillor for Security, José Ramón González, has pointed out that “the rapid dissemination of alert messages and prompt decision-making increases the response capacity to face emergencies, which is why it is so important to carry out these simulation exercises”.

Although tsunamis of this strength aren’t common on the Mediterranean coast, the councillor insists that they can occur; therefore, Alicante must be prepared since there are many kilometres of coastline in the Community and if it did happen, the results could be devastating.

He added that “throughout the year the municipal security bodies organise and carry out different drills with which we improve the response efficiency and coordination, the intervention protocols and how we should act in the operating procedure and these types of practices help a lot to improve response times.”

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante City Council Participates in International Tsunami Drill”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.