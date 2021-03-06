A 66-Year-Old Woman Treated For An Anxiety Attack After Huelva House Fire

image: ayto huelva

A 66-Year-Old Woman Treated For An Anxiety Attack After Being Evacuated From A Huelva House Fire

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, this afternoon (Saturday 6) deployed Huelva Provincial Fire Brigade, along with the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), and patrols from the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, and the Civil Protection units.

The services were mobilised after several calls were received at around 1.30pm reporting a fire on the second floor of a house located on Jesús del Gran Poder street, in the Huelva town of Isla Cristina, where neighbours had reportedly already helped to evacuate two elderly residents.

Medical staff from EPES attended to one 66-year-old woman who suffered an anxiety attack after being evacuated from the burning house, and she was transferred by EPES to the local Primary Care Center for treatment, but fortunately, there were no injuries from the fire.

Investigators believe the fire began in the dining room of the house, which had cracks in the wall, most likely the result of the heat from the blaze, with the area being cordoned off pending evaluation by municipal technicians, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

