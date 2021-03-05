Woman stabbed by husband the week they were getting a divorce

A MOROCCAN man, 54, was arrested in Lleida for allegedly stabbing his partner, 42, the same week that they were going to sign the divorce.

The Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, report that the attack took place in the early hours of Thursday, March 5, in their home in Avenida Tortosa, in the Pardinyes area of the city.

The emergency services received the call at around 1.10 am. The man allegedly stabbed his wife in the abdomen with a knife, severing an artery, according to the Segre newspaper. She was initially taken to the Arnau de Vilanova Hospital in Lleida, but later transferred to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona due to the severity of her injuries.

The Mossos arrested the man as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of domestic abuse and causing bodily harm.

He has a record for drug trafficking record and has been out of prison for about a month and a half. The couple was going to sign their divorce this week.

The detainee was due to appear in court in Lleida today, Friday, March 5.

