Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Leicester Has Been Named.

A WOMAN, who was tragically stabbed to death in a Leicester cul-de-sac, has been named by detectives as Geetika Goyal.

Officers were called by a member of the public to Uppingham Close in Leicester at 2.25am on Thursday, March 4, after Geetika, 29, had been found injured lying on the pavement in the street.

Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended, however, Geetika was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man, of Leicester, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder in connection with Geetika’s death. He currently remains in police custody.

Enquires have been continuing since yesterday to establish the full circumstances of Geetika’s death including CCTV and house to house enquiries.

Detective Inspector Jenni Heggs, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, is leading the investigation. She said: “A dedicated team has been carrying out enquiries since yesterday morning to establish the full circumstances of Geetika’s death and how this has happened and we continue to appeal to anyone with any information to make contact with us.

“Officers remain with Geetika’s family providing full support. A man arrested on suspicion of murder currently remains in police custody.

“We urge anyone who was in Uppingham Close, Wintersdale Road or the surrounding area, including Uppingham Road, between 5pm on Wednesday (March 3) and 2.25am on Thursday (March 4) to think back to anything you saw or heard which could assist our enquiries. Please make contact if you have not already done so. If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, you should also get in touch with us.

“Our officers remain in the area today carrying out further enquiries and offering reassurance. I would like to thank the local community for their continued support and co-operation as we continue in this investigation.

“If you have any information at all, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 29 of 4 March.

