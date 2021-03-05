Welsh Guards Sergeant Shot Dead In Live Fire Training Exercise In Wales.

A SERGEANT in the elite Welsh Guards has died in a fatal shooting accident. It is understood that the soldier was mortally wounded during a live firing exercise and died on Thursday night- a MOD spokesman said the next of kin have been informed.

The sergeant, who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was training with live ammunition ahead of a planned deployment to Iraq this summer. His friends paid tribute last night to a “true hero” and “an awesome soldier”. His dad said he died “doing the job he loved”.

In a heartbreaking message on Facebook, he wrote: “Absolutely devastated to be writing this post, probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. At 3.45 this morning I received a phone call that will forever change my life. My eldest son was in a fatal accident, in the army, the job he loved. Sleep tight and rest in peace son. I’m so proud of you. Goodnight and God bless. Love your heartbroken dad, xxx.”

The accident took place at the Castlemartin Training Area in Pembrokeshire. Welsh police and the Defence Accidents Investigation Branch have opened an investigation. “Such sad news to hear this morning, such a great leader and what a guy to work alongside,” a fellow soldier said. RIP, mate see you on the reorg.”

The Welsh Guards protect the Queen at Buckingham Palace and Windsor, where they are based. They are also a light infantry fighting unit that has fought in almost every British conflict since World War I, with the exception of the Korean War.

The soldier was awarded a Long Service and Good Conduct medal by Prince Charles, the regiment’s Colonel in Chief, in 2019- the regiment hailed him as a “stalwart” at the time.

“Since joining he has demonstrated the highest standards of behaviour for which is awarded the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal,” a regimental spokesman said. He served in the regiment’s motor transport platoon, responsible for the battalion’s vehicles.

