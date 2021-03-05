Welsh First Minister Self Isolates After Coming Into Contact With Infected Person

Welsh First Minister self isolates after coming into contact with an infected person.

The Welsh Government has said First Minister Mark Drakeford is self-isolating “as a precaution” after coming into contact with a person who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Drakeford appeared before the Welsh Affairs Committee on Thursday from an outbuilding at the bottom of his garden, where he lived alone earlier during the pandemic when his wife and mother-in-law were shielding.

Welsh government guidelines state anyone told to self-isolate by contact tracers must do so for 10 days to limit the potential spread of Covid-19. The announcement came after the Welsh leader used his appearance before Westminster MPs to say his relationship with the prime minister Boris Johnson was ‘remote’ over the course of the pandemic – with the pair having only formally met once.

Asked by committee chairman and Conservative MP Stephen Crabbe who asked if there was a “meeting of minds” between the two men Mr Drakeford said, quote: “I would have to describe my relationship with the Prime Minister as remote.

“Both in the sense that I’ve met him only once myself – I’ve been at a number of meetings where there have been large numbers of other people present – and he is yet to call a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee of first ministers and himself. In that sense, I would say I’ve had a very modest level of contact with the Prime Minister. And the remoteness isn’t just in that way, I’m afraid we rarely have a meeting of minds.”

The big problem remains in that it all takes place on a “relatively random basis” he added, with no “institutional architecture” to make the United Kingdom work. “It is all ad-hoc, random and made up as we go along,” he explained.

“If I have an anxiety about the lack of regular engagement between the Prime Minister and other parts of the United Kingdom, it is that without that the future of the United Kingdom becomes more difficult.”

