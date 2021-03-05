Visit Alfaz’s past

ALFAZ’S Culture and Heritage departments are organising a conducted tour of the Moli de Manec on Saturday, March 13.

There will be three visits at 10am, 11am and 12 noon to the 17th century water mill that functioned until the mid-20th century, with parties limited to a maximum of 10.

It is essential to register beforehand at museovillaromana@lalfas.com and more information is available on 96 588 94 24. For those unable to join this first tour there should be another chance, as the town hall’s Other Residents department hopes to organise another visit at the end of this month.

