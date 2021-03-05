VICE MAYOR of Murcia denounces his own government team for corruption

The government of the city of Murcia is facing an unprecedented scandal as vice mayor and member of the Ciudadanos party Mario Gómez and Popular Party (PP) mayor of Murcia, Jose Ballesta are facing off after a raft of corruption allegations. When he took office in 2019, Mr Gómez vowed to clean up the corruption in the city council, and eventually made several allegations a year later against his own government for assigning company contracts illegally. According to Spanish daily elDiario.es, the first deputy mayor presented more than three gigabytes of data proving the shady deals.

On the same day he was called to give evidence on the misconduct, October 19, 2020, Mr Gómez left his home with his 11-year-old daughter, and they found the side of the house had been scrawled with insulting graffiti. The deputy mayor went straight to the police and accused the regional government of harassment which he said he had suffered ever since beginning his corruption investigation.

After more than a year of dispute between the two parties, the PP has announced this week that they intend to sue Mr Gómez for allegedly revealing government secrets. Although the deputy mayor insists that all talks are still “cordial and professional”, an inside source claimed that at his point, “all options are open.” Both parties are due to sit down on Friday, March 5 in an attempt to heal the rift.

