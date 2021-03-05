UK: Mystery Person Suspected of Having the Brazil Covid Variant is Finally Found.

Speaking about the Brazilian variant and the missing person suspected of having it, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on March 1: “In terms of its profile this P1 variant is much closer to the South African variant which we’ve been dealing with now for several weeks by surge testing, genome sequencing, and isolation.

“This is a variant of concern. It’s very similar in terms of its mutations to the South African variant so it is concerning.

“There is one case who the individual didn’t fill in their test card details so we can contact them. They probably got a home kit or a test kit from their local authority.

“What we’re asking today is if anyone had a test on February 12 or 13 to contact NHS 119 so we make sure we identify that individual.”

