UK Government To Help Boost Mental Health Services For Children and Young People.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced on Friday, March 5, that an extra £79m (€92m) will be made available to “boost mental health support for children and young people” as schools in England reopen.

-- Advertisement --



He says the “pandemic has been an anxious time for so many young people” and that the money will benefit almost three million people.

Mr Hancock says there are three parts to the mental health response.

He says this is firstly to support those who are currently working to deliver mental health services, secondly to expand the number of people who can get access to mental health services.

This includes the use of talking therapies and online services, which Mr Hancock says has been expanded “massively”.

And, thirdly, Mr Hancock highlights how the government is putting extra money into mental health services in schools.

In Scotland, the number of children waiting for mental health support has almost tripled during the pandemic with 1,560 young people now having been left for more than a year.

More than 11,000 are waiting to see specialists and fears are growing about the toll the crisis and prolonged school closures have taken on young people.

Julie O’Donnell, the spokeswoman for the Scottish Children’s Services Coalition, said: “We are looking at children who are presenting with suicidal thoughts and severe mental health disorders. I am aware that they do prioritise, but someone who presents with anxiety who isn’t seen within six months can become someone…with a severe mental health difficulty rather than a condition which would have been more manageable with earlier intervention.”