Two Men Arrested After ‘Takeaway Bloodbath’ Leaves 16-Year-Old Girl Dead.

TWO MEN have been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death outside of a Chinese takeaway in the town of Ynyswen, in Rhondda, South Wales.

South Wales Police confirmed the ‘sudden and unexplained’ death of the teen. It comes after officers rushed to the village after neighbours heard screams near the Blue Sky Chinese takeaway earlier today. The two men who have been arrested over the incident are currently in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries received during the attack.

Police believe the three people involved knew each other and they are not looking for any other suspects. Residents described the scene as a ‘bloodbath’, with one neighbour describing how he saw a distraught girl sitting on the pavement ‘covered in blood’.

Neighbour John Belgrove 46, said: “I was in my workshop when I heard sirens and saw police everywhere. There was a Chinese girl sitting on a pavement – she was in her pyjamas and they were covered in blood. I could see she was sobbing and in a terrible state. I helped the police block off the road, I heard them say that one person was dead and several others badly hurt.”

Builder Mr Belgrove said he believed the casualties were Chinese men who worked at the takeaway, which was sealed off by police.

The public had been warned to “stay away” from the village by police today. Around 20 to 30 emergency vehicles rushed to Baglan Street in the village amid reports of the stabbing. South Wales Police said today they had been dealing with a “serious incident”

which involved a “number of casualties”.

