TRUMP will be allowed back on YouTube when ‘risk of violence’ has passed

YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki announced on Thursday, March 4 that the Alphabet Inc. company would consider allowing former US President Donald Trump back on the channel, but only once the threat of violence he poses has well and truly passed. Mr Trump was banned from the video sharing site, along with social networks Twitter and Facebook, after he was accused of inciting violence during the riots on the US Capitol building back in January.

“The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence,” said Wojcicki, speaking in an interview with the head of the Atlantic Council. She told the think-tank that Capitol police advised her that “elevated violence risk still remains.”

While Mr Trump’s ban from Twitter is permanent, he may eventually be allowed back on Facebook once their oversight board examines the case, but YouTube have insisted they will monitor the situation closely before making a final decision.

“We will turn the account back on,” Wojcicki said. “But it will be when we see the reduced law enforcement in capitals in the U.S, if we don’t see different warnings coming out of government agencies, those would all be signals to us that it would be safe to turn the channel back on.”

