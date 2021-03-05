Travellers Must Carry Permit To Go Abroad Or Face Fines In Illegal Trips Crackdown.

Britons travelling abroad from Monday will have to carry a form explaining why their trip is allowed under lockdown rules – or face a £200 fine. They will need to complete a “Declaration to Travel” document from a government website.

The form sets out that their trip is permitted under current restrictions, such as for education or work. Police officers will be conducting spot checks and may ask travellers to produce a completed form.

It will be an offence to fail to produce a completed form and individuals could face a £200 fine, the Department for Transport warned. The form must be downloaded from the government’s website, signed before travel and carried or downloaded on to a mobile phone.

The three-page form requires travellers to fill out their personal details and tick a box indicating why they are leaving the country. Forty days after the measure was announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel on 27 January, spot checks will be carried out to ask passengers to produce a completed form, with those who fail to provide one risking a £200 fine.

Under current coronavirus lockdown restrictions, it is illegal to travel abroad for holiday and journeys are only permitted for certain reasons. The tougher border restrictions were introduced amid concerns of new COVID variants – that might spread more easily or be resistant to vaccines being used in the UK that could be imported from abroad.

Earlier this week, it was revealed six cases of the P1 coronavirus variant first found in Brazil have been discovered in the UK.

