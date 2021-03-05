Tourism’s magnificent seven

BENIDORM mayor Toni Perez recently attended a one-day conference on Sun and Sea tourism organised by Exceltur.

Spain’s Tourism minister Reyes Maroto and junior minister Fernando Valdes attended the closing ceremony, while the mayors of Benidorm, Marbella, Torremolinos, Calvia (Mallorca), Lloret de Mar (Girona), Salou (Tarragona) and Adeje (Tenerife) took an active part in the agenda.

The conference’s full title, Nuevos Paradigmas competitivos en los destinos de Sol y Playa (New competitive paradigms in Sun and Sand destinations) – reflected the concerns of the tourist sector overall and the seven mayors in particular.

Between them their municipalities represent 22 per cent of tourist activity along Spain’s Mediterranean coast. They contribute €108 billion to the economy, provide 1.6 million jobs and generate 8.7 per cent of Spain’s GDP.

Toni Perez pointed out during the conference’s round-table discussion that the pandemic had highlighted the importance of tourism, although the intangible ‘happiness factor’ that it offered visitors was equally important.

Perez claimed that there was a tendency not to pay attention to “what works,” in a clear reference to tourism.

“There is a lot of talk about Empty Spain but little about “Filled Spain,” he said.

Benidorm had a registered population of 70,000 inhabitant although even during lockdown there were no less than 130,000, he added.

“Town halls that are tourist destinations need economic aid that will help them provide the services they must offer their oversized populations.”

Perez’s fellow-mayors agreed, describing underfunding as an “ongoing evil” that they all had to cope with.

“What is needed is a law linking a specific type of economy to tourist destinations, with Benidorm as a profile,” Perez said, maintaining that tourist destinations should benefit directly by the IVA added-value tax generated by tourism.

Perez ended with praise for Benidorm hoteliers’ commitment to responsibility to the town and tourism by closing on March 15 2020, six days before they were required to do so by the central government.

“It was a brave decision that put the health and safety of tourists and employees before their own businesses,” Perez said.

