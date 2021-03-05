TIKTOK influencer mum loses custody of kids over her tattoos after husband claims they make her an “unfit parent.”

The influencer mum has had a horrendous time of it lately after she was allegedly kidnapped by relatives and lost custody of her children. Her husband is reported to have managed to persuade the court that her appearance including her green hair and tattoos mean that she is an “unfit parent.”

Refa Al-Yemi is an influencer with plenty of fans both on Snapchat and on TikTok, and can be seen to post both beauty tips and fitness and health tips for her online fans. It has been alleged that the fitness coach from Saudi Arabia had upset relatives with her lifestyle to the point where they saw fit to kidnap her.

While being kidnapped her husband has reportedly been able to take custody of their children after he made claims that her lifestyle, including her workouts, hair colour and tattoos proved that she was an unfit mother.

According to Albawaba, police were able to “rescue” her as she was seen in a car with four people that they arrested. Authorities have now claimed that she is in a “safe location,” although others are claiming that this location is more like a prison.

Lina Alhathloul, a human rights defender has hit back at police for the mum’s treatment and taken to Twitter and said that the influencer mum “was an independent woman. Her male relatives did not like it and abducted her.

“She was found by the police, and instead of being saved, she was put in a care home aka a prison.”

