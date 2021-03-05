STUDENTS create Almeria tourist guide in sign language to help people to get to know Spain’s Almeria.

Students from the Alhadra Secondary School in Almeria have created a tourist guide of Almeria to help people with hearing disabilities get to know the area. Antonio Jiménez Rosales, the regional delegate of Education and Sport of the Junta de Andalucia in Almeria along with head of the Educational Planning Service, Matilde Romero visited IES Alhadra to learn more about the project called ‘Almería in LSE’.

During the project students have created material for users of Spanish Sign Language (LSE) and the guide showcases Almeria in an inclusive manner.

Jiménez spoke about the project and explained how it “has a real impact on the lives of people with hearing disabilities, combining learning processes and community service in a single project”.

He also went on to say that, “this initiative launched by the teachers of Communicative Mediation of the IES Alhadra is perfectly articulated so that the students of this Dual Vocational Training are trained to work on the real needs of the environment with the aim of improving it”.

María del Mar Daza a teacher involved in the project told the visitors how the guide showcases monuments and traditions of the area. She said, “‘Almería en LSE’ consists of audiovisual material, with subtitles and voice-over, in which some of the most outstanding places in our city are described. For this purpose, some interesting corners, monuments, customs and traditions have been described”.

