Staff tied up in bank while masked robbers stole €200,000

TWO men robbed a bank in Ponferrada, stole €200,000 and tied up the employees.

The events took place at 8:20 this morning, Friday, March 5, at the branch of the BBVA on Avenida de Galicia in Ponferrada.

The two middle-aged men, wearing masks and sunglasses, waited for the employees to go inside, then threatened to use a weapon (which was never seen) to intimidate them and get them to open the door.

They reduced both employees with verbal threats and forced them to open the safe and steal the money from inside.

They then tied up and gagged the employees, who remained immobilised until they could activate the silent alarm, while the robbers fled in a car belonging to the bank manager, having taken the keys from her handbag.

National and Local Police quickly arrived on the scene, and launched an investigation. They estimate that the robbers stole at least €200,000 although the bank has not yet confirmed this.

The local Councillor for Security, Jose Antonio Carton, has said that they appeared to know the area and the bank, and could have been aware that today they would have one of the highest amounts of money of recent months.

Customers who arrived later were shocked to learn what happened, they told the local press, although they say that the main thing is that despite the scare no-one was hurt.

