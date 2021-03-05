Squatter arrested for stabbing homeowner following eviction

A 25-YEAR-OLD squatter was arrested in Illescas, Toledo, after stabbing the owner of an illegally occupied apartment following an eviction.

He also threatened the locksmith who was going to change the lock on the front door.

The Local Police report that the events took place in the morning of Wednesday, March 3, in Calle Carbon, just 200 metres from the local town hall. Several apartments in the building had been occupied illegally and the authorities had come to one of them, accompanied by the Guardia Civil, to execute the eviction order.

Two women who were inside left the building without causing a fuss, so the locksmith went to change the lock on the front door. The owner stayed with him and the authorities left. However, a man who was squatting in a different apartment arrived and began insulting them.

They went outside and the attacker followed them, carrying a knife with which he threatened them and stabbed the homeowner in the leg.

Neighbours called the emergency services and the Local Police arrived on the scene with the Guardia Civil. The man was arrested and spent the night in a cell at theGuardia Civil station before appearing in court on Thursday charged with a crime of causing bodily harm and threatening behaviour.

