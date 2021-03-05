SPANISH scientists are testing the possibilities of freezing the sperm from dead animals to preserve biodiversity.

Researchers from the Department of Animal Reproduction of the National Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Technology (INIA) have verified the viability of cryopreservation of sperm collected up to two days after the death of an animal.

-- Advertisement --



They manage to obtain sperm cells with genetic material suitable for freezing, which has proved to be of great value for the preservation of biodiversity.

They have also highlighted the importance of these techniques to improve management of these species, such as the Andalucia roe deer, which are a key element in Spanish biodiversity and an important hunting resource.

The study, led by Julian Santiago Moreno, analysed cryopreserved sperm obtained from 106 roe deer killed in hunts in Asturias and Castilla-La Mancha.

The roe deer has a unique reproductive physiology, since they have only one heat per year in the summer. Testicular activity occurs in males from the end of June to the beginning of August, and the study showed that there is a total absence of activity outside that period. The activity began to reactivate between April and May in 75 per cent of the animals.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish scientist freeze sperm of dead animals to preserve biodiversity”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.