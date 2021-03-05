Spanish PM And King Felipe VI Summoned To Congress Over Royal Scandal

A request will be made on Friday, March 5 for King Felipe VI of Spain and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to appear in Congress to answer questions about the latest scandals to hit the royal family, including the former king Juan Carlos 1’s decampment to the United Arab Emirates amid a raft of corruption allegations. Eight separate parliamentary entities have demanded that the PM and current King explain the “escape” of Juan Carlos from Spain to avoid justice, and the “scandals” of “the last hours, months and years” of members of the royal family.

The request comes after public outrage when it was discovered that the disgraced king’s daughters, the Infantas Elena and Cristina, flew to Abu Dhabi in February to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

-- Advertisement --



According to Spanish daily El Mundo, the call to Congress is basically a waste of time as the Bureau of Congress will have no choice but to reject it, since the Parliament has no control over the King. For their part, PSOE, PP and Vox have already said that they won’t support the action. The first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, has called the request “unreal fantasy” and has denounced the attempt to blame Felipe VI for the actions of his family.

ERC’s parliamentary spokesman, Gabriel Rufián, has criticised the other parties, claiming that the PSOE “absurdly blocks something as simple as a man giving explanations about everything that happens in his institution and in his family.”

“It is about one scandal after another and about a family and an institution with enormous shadows of corruption. This would be a full democracy if they came here and gave explanations,” he added.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish PM And King Felipe VI Summoned To Congress Over Royal Scandal”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.