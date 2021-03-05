Spanish Ministry Of Health Reports Six Cases Of Californian Variant ‘Under Surveillance’.

Spain’s Ministry of Health has detected six cases of a variant of the coronavirus originally detected in California, United States. The Spanish health authorities have at the moment 10 “interesting” variants under surveillance, according to the ministerial periodical updates.

There are three more than in the previous list, after the inclusion of the New York variant, another originating in Uganda- it includes another new variant that has just been discovered in Portugal.

In another matter, the Basque Government has agreed to lift the perimeter closure of the municipalities, in force since last January 25.

The measure will be applied as of next Tuesday, March 9, as announced by the Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu. Health and the autonomies agreed in the Health Commission to restrict mobility at Easter between communities, however, Madrid has rejected the agreement.

The Regional Deputy Minister of Health, Antonio Zapatero, has justified the refusal by the regional Executive because, he says in his experience, the perimeter closures “have not been effective” in the region, but have just caused an increase in internal mobility.

The German institute Robert Koch has assured this Friday that all vaccines administered in the European Union are effective against the British variant of the virus. This is, according to a study carried out in the United Kingdom, up to 90% more contagious and 58% more lethal.

