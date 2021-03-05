Spain attracts film makers after Government increased tax breaks

ALERT to the fact that it needed to try to replace some of the income lost from tourism, in May of last year the Spanish Government introduced new tax breaks for foreign film producers.

With a relatively strong understanding of the techniques of film making here in Spain, there are plenty of technicians and locations which make it attractive to film around Spain and film makers are very aware of the fact that there are an estimated 450 million Spanish speakers around the world.

Now, despite the lockdowns and state of alarm, foreign producers are attracted by the increased cap on tax credits and the fact that rebates for local spending have risen from €3.28 million to €10.8 million.

Netflix has been an important purchaser of Spanish language films and TV series and not only supplies it Spanish speaking outlets but also dubs into other languages hence the worldwide popularity of creations such as Money Heist now in its fifth season.

Almost every region in Spain is trying to attract film makers and the Canary Islands with a somewhat different tax regime has enticed big names like Apple TV and HBO to its shores.

Whilst movies won’t replace tourism, the industry is certainly helping to plug part of the hole in the economy.

