Sevilla Local Police Break Up Private House Birthday with 20 persons



The Local Police of El Viso del Alcor, have broken up a massive party that was being held in a private home in a house on Belgium Street, in the city of Sevilla, after a phone call at around 6.40pm from a neighbour alerting them to a celebration that was heard to be going on in the property.

Once inside the house, the police officers discovered 20 persons – who said they were celebrating a birthday – which is more than the permitted number for a social gathering, under the current coronavirus restrictions, as well as the 20 people not being from the same household even.

-- Advertisement --



The police officers cleared the gathering, after first issuing the corresponding fines in relation to non-compliance with the coronavirus restrictions, in a municipality where the rate of infection is currently standing at a figure of 181.1 per 100,000 inhabitants according to the El Viso City health authority, as reported by elmira.es.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sevilla Local Police Break Up Private Birthday Party”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.