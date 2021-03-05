Sayalonga Man Dies After Being Trapped Under An SUV

Chris King
SAYALONGA Man Dies After Being Trapped Underneath An SUV on a farm

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, last night (Thursday 4), deployed the local fire brigade unit, the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), and the Guardia Civil, after receiving a call at 9pm, reporting that a man was trapped underneath an overturned SUV vehicle on a farm located in Camino Ruana, Sayalonga, in the La Axarquía region.

On arrival at the tragic incident, the emergency services discovered the 54-year-old man trapped underneath the vehicle, but unfortunately, it was too late to help him, and sadly he was confirmed dead at the scene, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Chris King
