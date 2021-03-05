Release Date Delayed AGAIN for the Latest Installment in the Fast and Furious Franchise.

THE release of F9 (Fast and Furious 9) has been delayed AGAIN, the third time the next film in the popular fast-car franchise has been pushed back.

The film, starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez, was originally scheduled to be released last May before being rescheduled to April 2021, however, the coronavirus pandemic is still causing chaos and now instead of May 31, it is set to pull up and park at movie theatres on June 25.

Fans of the franchise will be eager to see what Dominic Toretto and his family do when they face Dominic’s younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

Speaking about the film, Vin Diesel told Entertainment Weekly that he was “definitely eager to share it,” the 53-year-old actor said of F9. “When you make a good movie, your first goal is to make something that you can be proud of, and in the film business, you learn from the very beginning that when the film gets released, even without the pandemic, is rarely in your control.

“But when you really think about the quality of the movie, there’s more time you have to work in post-production, more time to get the shots right; it does give you a little bit of a cushion. I want to get the movie out for all of the great fans who have been waiting for this chapter – and yet look at the world that we live in.”

