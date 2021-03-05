Rare Okapi Calf Born At Chester Zoo

RARE okapi calf ‘all ears and spindly legs’ born at Chester Zoo

She was born in December, but three-month-old baby okapi Nia Nia has just been introduced to the world by Chester Zoo in March, and not a moment too soon. The adorable, long-legged calf is an extreme rarity, as she is considered endangered by the IUCN. Although her striped hindquarters resemble the markings of a zebra, okapis are most closely related to giraffes.

“The birth of an okapi calf is cause for great celebration – they are incredibly rare and incredibly special. Mum K’Tusha is so far doing a wonderful job of caring for her newborn. Watching her gently encourage her new baby to its feet in those precious moments shortly after her birth was a real privilege to see,” Sarah Roffe, team manager of the okapis at the Chester zoo, said in a statement.

Also known as forest giraffes, okapis are native to the northeast region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Okapis are incredibly secretive animals and, for a little while following her birth, Nia Nia had not wanted to venture too far and had instead remained snuggled up in her cozy nest area, with mum returning to her every few hours to allow her to feed,” she added. “But now she’s gaining in confidence every single day; she’s bouncing with energy and eager to explore. She’s a joy to watch – she’s all ears and long, spindly legs!”

