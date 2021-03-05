Premier League Could Move 36th And 37th Games Back To Allow Fans In.

SOME POSITIVE NEWS – Football fans may be able to enjoy “more” football inside a Premier League stadium if reports – that the 36th and 37th round of fixtures are set to be pushed back – turn out to be true.

Having missed the whole season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday, February 22, which outlined the four-step roadmap for lifting the lockdown in England, included fans being able to return to stadiums from May 17 at the earliest – meaning football fans could return to stadiums for the final weekend of the Premier League season.

However, as reported by The Athletic, the 36th round of fixtures, which are currently set to be midweek kick-offs on May 11 and 12, could be moving back to May 15 and 16, the dates of Matchweek 37 – meaning Matchweek 37 would then move back to May 18 and 19.

This move, which would not impact the final day of the Premier League season which is on Sunday, May 23, means fans can attend some more games.

Premier League clubs will need to agree on changing the calendar at a meeting, although one has yet to be scheduled due to the continued uncertainty around the government’s COVID-19 planning, reports The Athletic.

This proposal, if it goes ahead, would mean 10,000 fans, in stadiums with a 40,000 seat capacity, would be allowed to finally watched some matches. Smaller stadiums will be allowed to be at 25 per cent capacity.

