Police Investigate Over Pony Neglect

The Guardia Civil are investigating a 63-year-old man from Motril for alleged animal cruelty after allegedly neglecting his pony.

The animal, which was kept on a piece of land in Almuñecar, reportedly showed signs of neglect, with hooves that had not been trimmed, leaving it unable to walk easily and in pain.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s environmental team, Seprona, reportedly learned of the neglect before visiting the animals the next day with a veterinary surgeon belonging to the Oficina Comarcal Agraria in Motril.

The vet reportedly confirmed the pony was showing signs laminitis, a disease that affects the feet and is found mostly in horses and cattle.

According to media reports, the owner admitted that he had not trimmed he pony’s hooves in more than a year, claiming he had called a man to do it who had never arrived.

