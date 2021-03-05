A FIRE in an apartment of the Raval area of Barcelona revealed a large amount of drugs were being stored inside.

The Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, believe that the fire was caused by a faulty old light socket which was above a bed.

-- Advertisement --



Once the fire in Calle Picalquers was extinguished, the Mossos found drugs. The apartment was kept under surveillance all night.

They requested a search warrant and carried out a more extensive search the following morning, revealing large amounts of speed, ecstasy, cocaine and marihuana in the apartment, which had been hidden in a false ceiling which was damaged in the fire and collapsed while it was being put out.

The Mossos arrested a young man who introduced himself during the search, and who was paid €400 to live in the apartment and guard the drugs without asking any questions.

Meanwhile, in the Passeig de Gracia area of Barcelona, there was a smash and grab at the Dolce&Gabbana store. Back in November, the same store was targeted, as well as three other designer brand stores, including Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger.

This latest robbery took place at around 6am on Thursday, March 4, according to the Mossos d’Esquadra, when the suspects crashed a vehicle into the shop window and entered the store. After that, they tried the same thing with another vehicle in the Union Suiza jewellers in Avenida Diagonal, but were unsuccessful. So far there have been no arrests.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police find large amounts of drugs after fire in Barcelona apartment”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.