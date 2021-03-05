Police Bring Down Malaga Phone Shop Robbery Gang

POLICE have arrested a gang accused of robbing phone shops in Malaga.

Officers from the National Police have arrested four members of a gang thought to have robbed phone shops in Malaga.

Police claim the group are responsible for a total of 24 robberies, two of which took place in Malaga, as well as 19 vehicle thefts.

According to officers, the gang committed robberies throughout Spain, ramming cars into shop fronts to break in and steal goods.

The police arrested four suspects moments after they allegedly drove into the front of a telephone shop, stealing 77 mobile phones and six other devices.

According to the National Police, the detainees were travelling in the same vehicle that they had used the previous morning to commit a robbery in the city of Albacete.

The investigations, which lasted for months, began when officers discovered one group had been using cars to smash into shops across Spain. Police said the gang also used clubs to break into shops before stealing valuables from inside.

They believe the group used stolen mid-range vehicles to break into the shops, before later escaping in larger cars. After leaving the scene, they abandoned the vehicles.

In one raid, the group is thought to have seized 122 telephones valued at more than €82,000, according to the National Police.

The detainees have now been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court, which has ordered three of the four into prison. Police have not ruled out further arrests.

Police believe the gang carried out robberies across Spain, including in Malaga, Albacete, Almeria, Cuidad Real, Cuenca, Murcia and Huesca.

