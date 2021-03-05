Orihuela Costa Emergency Centre Due To Finish By Summer

LONG-AWAITED Emergency Centre In Orihuela Costa is due to be finished by the summer

The much-anticipated Emergency Centre in Spain’s Orihuela Costa is set to be finally completed this summer after more than a decade in the pipeline. The project, which was given the green light in 2010 but was prematurely halted in 2012 when the contractor ran out of money, will be up and running in the next three months, the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, and the mayor of Emergencies, Víctor Valverde announced on Thursday, March 4 on a visit to the site. According to the builders, 60 per cent of the graft is done “and it is already on the way to completion.”

The 4,700 square metre facility is expected to house the National Police, Guardia Civil, Local Police, Firefighters, Civil Protection, Immigration services and the forestry brigade. However, the city council is still trying to encourage more health care and emergency services to take up a place in the new centre and it is understood that several are in talks to establish a base there. As it stands, the facility will have a SAMU base in the summer months and the Emergency Centre will house a 24-hour Local Police checkpoint.

The centre will have a space reserved for the Red Cross and, in addition, it will house the vehicle depot of the municipal tow truck, which will mean that drivers who have their car impounded won’t have to travel to Orihuela City, 35 kilometres away.

“We will expand more services as society demands and find new ways of managing emergencies,” the mayor, Victor Valverde said.

“It is a complex work and a living project that is undergoing many modifications based on those people who are going to carry out their work there, who are telling us the needs they have,” he added.

