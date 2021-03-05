Nicola Pagett Dead: Upstairs, Downstairs Star Tragically Dies From Brain Tumour aged 75.

The actress Nicola Pagett died “suddenly of a brain tumour” on March 3 after “stoically dealing with her illness,” according to the Guardian. She was best known for playing Elizabeth Bellamy, the daughter of Richard and Lady Marjorie in the 1970’s series Upstairs, Downstairs.

The hit series followed the lives of the servants and their masters in a lavish townhouse in Belgravia, London, during the 1900s. Speaking about her famous role: “There weren’t any stars really – that was the beauty of it. Everyone had an equal importance in the thing.

“The product was more important than the people in it in those days. So, if it was a success, it was a success because everyone in it was good rather than because the actor in it was well-known.”

During the series, Pagett’s character Elizabeth married poet Lawrence Kirbridge, who wasn’t interested in having sex, leading her to have an affair with his publisher and falling pregnant. She left after the second series as Nicola didn’t want to be known for just one role.

Nicola also starred in the telefilm Frankenstein: The True Story as Elizabeth Fanschawe, and as Anna Karenina in the 1977 miniseries. She also went on to star in hit films like Operation: Daybreak, There’s a Girl in My Soup and An Awfully Big Adventure.

Her death comes almost 24 years after she disclosed in a 1997 book that she battled a mental illness for a long period. Entitled ‘Diamonds Behind My Eyes,’ the book also covered her partial recovery from manic depression.

