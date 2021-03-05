New Jumanji movie in development as cast discuss sequel for fourth Jumanji film.

A new Jumanji movie is in development after it was revealed that both crew and cast have ‘been discussing’ the next movie. The news was released on Wednesday after Hiram Garcia, a Jumanji producer and President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions spoke with ComicBook.com.

The producer revealed plans for a Jumanji sequel to follow the 2019, The Next Level. The last movie featured Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart and viewers saw ostriches escape from Jumanji. This has raised questions on where the next movie will be set and if it could be set in the real world.

-- Advertisement --



Garcia didn’t reveal too many secrets but has said that there is ‘a really big idea’ for the sequel. On being asked about whether a new movie would be made he said, “100 per cent. You know, we’re always having conversations, and that’s a family, that entire group if there’s ever been.

“It’s hard to imagine or remember a time I’ve been on a set where it’s just a beloved group of cast and crew and actors and that’s just one of those things where we know we have a really big idea that we want to do with it. We’ve been discussing it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Jumanji Movie in Development as Cast Discuss Sequel”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.